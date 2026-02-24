Bhubaneswar: BJD president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched a sharp attack on the BJP government in the state, accusing it of failing farmers despite tall promises.

Addressing the 'Chasi Surakshya Samavesh' in Bhubaneswar, Patnaik said the BJP government is about to complete two years in office but has failed to take proper decisions or implement them effectively. He alleged that during the elections, the BJP had made big promises to farmers but failed to deliver those.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Patnaik said, "It is Jai Kisan in their slogan, but Bhago Kisan in action."

Highlighting the steps taken during the BJD regime, Patnaik said his government had introduced a separate agriculture budget, launched the KALIA scheme, provided credit facilities and strengthened irrigation support. He questioned what the present 'double engine' government has done for the farmers.

The BJD chief claimed that farmers are not getting fertilisers on time and paddy procurement has been affected. He alleged that irregularities in paddy procurement, including increased 'katni chhatni' practices, are continuing. Farmers are not receiving payments on time, and when they raise complaints, the government terms the allegations as false, he added.

Patnaik said he had written to the government regarding farmers’ issues and urged it to sincerely fulfil its election promises. He placed several proposals before the government, including setting up a special squad to stop 'katni chhatni' in procurement, breaking the alleged nexus between millers and government officials, removing the 150 quintal ceiling on input subsidy, ensuring payment to farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer within 48 hours, and procuring paddy lying in open fields within 72 hours.

"It is unfortunate that 15 days have passed since my letter, but no action has been taken," he said. He accused the government of spending hundreds of crores on publicity while neglecting farmers’ welfare.

The BJD, he said, has been raising farmers’ issues in the Assembly for the past eight days. However, he alleged that the government has shown no concern for the farmers.

He also criticised Odisha’s law and order situation, claiming that no one feels safe in the state. Farmers are not getting their due rights, women are not secure, and youths are not getting jobs, he alleged.

Referring to alleged exam paper leaks, he said the government has failed to conduct even a single examination properly.

“People need service, not speeches. Governments cannot run on stories. Work is needed,” Patnaik said.

He asserted that the Biju Janata Dal will continue its fight for farmers’ rights and hold the government accountable.