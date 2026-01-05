Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday expressed deep grief over the tragic explosion that occurred in a stone/dolomite mine in Gopalpur village of Dhenkanal district on Saturday, in which two people lost their precious lives and demanded the immediate arrest of the persons responsible for this tragic incident.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the BJD Spokesperson and Media Coordinator Lenin Mohanty informed that the unfortunate incident took place in Gopalpur village of Dhenkanal district on January 3.

He added that the blasting permit for the quarry expired on September 30, 2025, while its lease expired on December 31, 2025.

The BJD leader further added that the Dhenkanal Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil has also confirmed the fact that the mining license expired on December 31, 2025, and illegal mining and blasting continued even after the lease expired in December.

“Officially, the death of two persons has been confirmed so far, but unofficial reports are suggesting that around 10 people may have died, with several feared buried under debris,” Mohanty said.

Raising serious concerns, the BJD leader questioned how such illegal mining activities could continue without the knowledge of the district administration, police officials and the Mining Department.

“If the government claims it is taking strong steps to curb illegal mining, how are such incidents happening? Where is the leaseholder, and why has no action been taken against those responsible?” he added.

The senior BJD leader further said that earlier, the Deputy Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly had written to the Chief Minister seeking intervention to stop mineral looting in the state, while the Balasore MP had urged the Chief Minister to curb illegal sand mining in the Subarnarekha River.

He alleged that the revenue collection from major minerals has fallen from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 34,000 crore. Similarly, the revenue collection from minor minerals has fallen from Rs 14,085 crore to Rs 6,000 crore.

Mohanty further said that the way the BJP state government is looting mineral resource-rich Odisha of minerals, all the mineral resources will be exhausted in the next five years.