Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to field candidates for all four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha in the upcoming elections, party sources indicated on Monday.

BJP picks up 16 nomination sets, signals intent to contest all seats

BJP Chief Whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan said the party has taken 16 sets of nomination forms for the Rajya Sabha polls, hinting that it may contest all four seats instead of limiting itself to three.

“Although we do not currently have the numbers to ensure victory in all four seats, the final decision will be taken by the parliamentary board,” Pradhan said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has announced entrepreneur-turned-politician Santrupt Misra and eminent urologist Dr Datteswar Hota as its nominees for the Upper House election scheduled on March 16.

In Odisha, four Rajya Sabha seats are set to fall vacant following the completion of the terms of BJP MPs Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mohanta, and BJD MPs Niranjan Bishi and Muzibulla Khan, also known as Munna Khan.

Based on the current numerical strength in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, two BJP candidates and one BJD candidate are considered certain to be elected, while the fourth seat is emerging as politically significant and closely contested.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission of India, the nomination process began on February 26 and will continue until March 5. Scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for March 6, with March 9 fixed as the last date for withdrawal. Polling for the Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 16.