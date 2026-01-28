Bhubaneswar: With four Rajya Sabha members from Odisha set to retire this year, discussions about potential candidates and shifting political dynamics are gaining momentum.

The possibility of a political understanding between the Congress and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) surfaced today when Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das revealed he has requested a meeting with BJD President and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik.

Das informed the appointment has been sought to hold a dialogue on nominating a significant personality from Odisha to the Upper House of the Parliament. He expects the meeting to take place in the first week of February.

“If a consensus emerges on a noteworthy candidate, there could be a political understanding,” said the OPCC chief.

Das pointed out neither the Congress nor the BJD alone has sufficient numbers to secure the fourth Rajya Sabha seat.

He emphasised the political collaboration would aim to safeguard the interests of the people of the State. “Both the Centre and the state government have failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people. In this scenario, it is the responsibility of the Opposition to explore possibilities,” Das stated.

Currently, Niranjan Bishi and Munna Khan from BJD, along with Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mohanta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are scheduled to retire on April 2.

The upcoming discussions will reveal the stance of the BJD, which has maintained an equidistant approach from both BJP and Congress over the past several years.

In the 147-member Odisha Assembly, the BJD holds 50 seats, Congress 14, while the BJP has 79 seats, which increased to 82 with the support of Independents. The CPI(M) holds one seat in the House.

Reacting to the development, Krushna Chandra Patra, Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, said, “We are closely monitoring all developments in the State. Many political equations are expected to unfold in 2026,” while advising media personnel to wait for the appropriate time.