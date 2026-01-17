Chennai: Leading the world-famous Alanganallur Jallikattu celebrations, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday announced two major initiatives aimed at strengthening the traditional sport and supporting its practitioners.

He declared that outstanding Jallikattu sportspersons who tame the highest number of bulls will be given priority for government jobs in the livestock and allied sectors, and that a state-of-the-art veterinary treatment and training centre for Jallikattu bulls will be established at Alanganallur at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

The announcements were made as CM Stalin attended the world-renowned Jallikattu event at Alanganallur, the centrepiece of the Pongal festival celebrations.

The Chief Minister arrived in Madurai from Chennai and was received by Minister Murthy and District Collector Praveen Kumar before proceeding to the specially arranged festival stage near the Vadivasal, from where he keenly watched the competition.

The Jallikattu season began on Pongal day, January 15, with the first event held at Avaniyapuram. This was followed by another major contest at Palamedu on Friday. Both events witnessed intense participation, with experienced bulls and skilled tamers displaying courage and stamina. Winners and bull owners at these venues were rewarded with high-value prizes such as cars and tractors, highlighting the importance accorded to the sport.

At Alanganallur, Stalin honoured the victorious bull tamers and bull owners by presenting gold rings.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister extended his warm Pongal and New Year greetings and described Madurai as a land of valour. He said the sight of the globally celebrated Alanganallur Jallikattu instils pride and reflects the indomitable spirit of the Tamil people.

Referring to the Dravidian model of governance, CM Stalin highlighted initiatives such as the Kalaignar Centenary Library and the Kalaignar Centenary Climbing Stadium, which he said symbolise the government’s commitment to promoting knowledge and preserving Tamil heritage.

He noted that these projects stand alongside efforts to protect and nurture traditional sports like Jallikattu. Concluding his address, Stalin said the two new announcements would further encourage sportspersons and ensure better care for native bull breeds.

Calling for unity and progress, he said the government would continue to work so that Tamil traditions thrive alongside welfare and development, adding, “Together, all Tamils can and will succeed.”