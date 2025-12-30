Bhubaneswar: After a video showing an Odia boy being attacked with a sharp weapon by a youth in Tamil Nadu went viral, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep concern. The Chief Minister assured the victim of the best possible medical treatment and justice.

Condemning the incident, Majhi said the Odisha government has taken the matter very seriously and is in constant contact with the Tamil Nadu administration.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Necessary steps are being taken at the administrative level to ensure the victim receives the best possible treatment and assistance, and that the culprits are given severe punishment.”

He added the safety and dignity of Odias remain a top priority for the state government.

“The safety and self-respect of every Odia brother and sister working outside the state are paramount to us. Our government is committed to ensuring their protection,” Majhi said.