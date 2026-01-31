New Delhi, January 30, 2026:Hockey India on Friday announced free entry for fans for the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2025–26 Rourkela leg, scheduled to be held at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium from February 10 to 15. Tickets will be available for online booking starting January 30.

Top teams to clash in Rourkela

The Rourkela leg will feature a high-quality round-robin series involving three of the world’s top men’s national teams — hosts India, Belgium, and Argentina. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the Indian men’s team compete against elite international opposition across multiple fixtures during the six-day event.

Match Schedule

February 10: Belgium vs Argentina – 7:30 pm IST

February 11: India vs Belgium – 7:30 pm IST

February 12: India vs Argentina – 7:30 pm IST

February 13: Argentina vs Belgium – 7:30 pm IST

February 14: India vs Belgium – 7:30 pm IST

February 15: India vs Argentina – 7:30 pm IST

How to book free tickets

Fans can secure their free virtual tickets through the Ticketgenie (www.ticketgenie.in) platform. Upon registration, spectators will receive a digital ticket, enabling a seamless, paperless entry process without the need for physical ticket redemption.

For free tickets visit, Ticket genie’s web portal: https://ticketgenie.in/ticket/FIH-Hockey-Pro-League-2025-26

Boost to fan engagement and grassroots growth

The initiative underscores Hockey India’s commitment to promoting the sport across all levels and giving supporters a chance to experience world-class hockey firsthand. The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, the world’s largest hockey venue, is expected to witness packed stands and an electric atmosphere as fans from across Odisha and beyond turn up in large numbers.

Officials speak

Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey said Rourkela has consistently demonstrated a deep passion for hockey. “By offering free entry, we want to ensure that more fans, especially young players and families, get the chance to experience top-level international hockey firsthand and support the Indian team in large numbers,” he said.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added that the FIH Pro League provides a crucial platform for Indian players to test themselves against the best teams in the world. “A full stadium creates a special energy and motivates the team. We look forward to welcoming fans from across Odisha and beyond to be part of this celebration of hockey,” he said.

Broadcast Details

All India matches of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 Rourkela leg will be broadcast live on Star Sports Khel.