Cuttack: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl in the first T20 International against India at Barabati Stadium today. As a result, India will bat first in the series opener scheduled to begin at 7 PM.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, enter the contest with a blend of experience and explosive talent. The return of Shubman Gill strengthens the top order, while Hardik Pandya’s all-round abilities add balance in the middle. The pace attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, supported by the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

On the other hand, Aiden Markram’s South Africa side look determined to bounce back after a recent T20I series defeat to Pakistan. The visitors boast a powerful batting lineup featuring Quinton de Kock — coming off a century in the last ODI — along with Dewald Brevis and David Miller. Their bowling attack, led by Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi, offers both pace and variation.

With dew likely to play a role and a batting-friendly surface on offer, an exciting contest is anticipated. Fans can expect high-intensity cricket featuring Suryakumar’s flair, De Kock’s strokeplay, and a battle where the powerplay could set the tone. India start as favourites, but South Africa’s unpredictability promises a thrilling start to the series.