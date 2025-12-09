Cuttack: A dominant and disciplined bowling performance powered India to a massive 101-run victory over South Africa in the first T20I of the series at Barabati Stadium today.

Chasing a target of 176, South Africa were bundled out for just 74 runs in 12.3 overs, struggling against India’s aggressive attack.

Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each, while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube claimed one wicket apiece.

Earlier, India posted 175/6, led by a resilient unbeaten 59 from Hardik Pandya and a steady 10-run contribution from Jitesh Sharma.

South Africa had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

For the visitors, Lungisani Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, followed by Lutho Sipamla with two. Donovan Ferreira added one wicket to his name.