Raipur: Veteran opener Rohit Sharma and young batter Tilak Varma unveiled India’s new jersey for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup during the innings break in the second ODI against South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday.

The 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup will be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. At the launch of the jersey with a deep blue and bold orange shade rolled out by kit provider Adidas, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was also in attendance.

Rohit captained India to winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and immediately retired from the shortest format.

“It’s been a long journey. We won our first World Cup in 2007, and we had to wait more than 15 years to win the next one. It’s been a long road with plenty of ups and downs, but it felt great to lift the trophy again,” he said.

“Now, with the World Cup happening in India, it’s going to be an exciting tournament. My best wishes are always with the team, and I’m sure everyone will be behind them and supporting them for doing their best,” said Rohit, who is now the brand ambassador for the 2026 T20 World Cup, where India enters as defending champions.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is in Group A alongside Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia. India’s campaign opens against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, before facing Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12.

India will travel to Colombo to face off against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 15, before taking on the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18. The title clash of the 20-team event will be held either in Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on Pakistan’s progress in the tournament.