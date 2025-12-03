Cuttack: Offline ticket sale for the India–South Africa T20 cricket match at Barabati Stadium in Odisha's Cuttack began today for Odisha Cricket Association (OCA)-affiliated institutions, district sports associations and registered clubs. The match is scheduled to be held on December 9.

According to the Odisha Cricket Association, affiliated bodies can purchase tickets from the OCA conference hall on December 3 and 4. Complimentary passes are also being issued to them.

A total of 73 affiliated organisations, along with a few other institutions, have been included in this arrangement. Representatives of these bodies visited the OCA conference hall and collected their tickets after completing the required formalities.

Special arrangements for ticket sales for the public

To prevent crowding and confusion during the offline ticket sale for the public on December 5, OCA and the police have introduced new measures. Entry into the Odisha Cricket Academy ground will be regulated through zigzag barricades, ensuring a controlled queue system. After passing through these barricades, spectators will move towards the ticket counters through steel barricaded passages.

A separate exit gate has also been created. These steps are aimed at improving crowd management and ensuring smooth ticket sales.