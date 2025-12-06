Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will operate special Ama Bus services for the India vs South Africa T20 International match scheduled on December 9, 2025, at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, to ensure smooth and efficient movement of spectators.

CRUT has arranged dedicated shuttle operations, which will be dynamically managed based on real-time traffic conditions around Cuttack Railway Station, CNBT, and the Barabati Stadium area.

Pre-match shuttle services will begin at 4:00 PM from Cuttack Railway Station. Post-match services from Barabati Stadium will be deployed in coordination with the prevailing traffic situation.

The primary shuttle route between Barabati Stadium and Cuttack Railway Station will operate via Gadgadia Ghata – Chahata Ghata – Satichoura – Judicial Academy Square – CNBT – Badambadi Square – Link Road Square – OMP Square, with a flat fare of ₹20.

To facilitate travel to and from Bhubaneswar, CRUT will also run two temporary special post-match routes:

Route 01: Barabati Stadium → BSABT, Baramunda (via Judicial Academy Square, Nandankanan, Jaydev Vihar) — Flat fare: ₹40, 20-minute frequency

Route 02: Barabati Stadium → Bhubaneswar Railway Station (via CNBT, Link Road, NH) — Flat fare: ₹40, 20-minute frequency

In addition, existing Ama Bus routes will continue to provide connectivity between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, covering major transit hubs such as CNBT, Judicial Academy Square, Barabati Stadium, and Cuttack Railway Station. These include:

Route 10: MANU University – BBI Airport

Route 15: CNBT – Utkal Hospital

Route 16: Sri Sri University – Bhubaneswar Railway Station

Route 17: Barabati Stadium – BBI Airport

Route 18: Jagatpur Square – BSABT Baramunda

Route 19: Mahanadi Vihar – AIIMS

Route 82: SCB Medical – BBI Airport

Intra-Cuttack connectivity will also be strengthened through:

Route 81: Barabati Stadium – Salepur

Route 86: Chahata Ghata – Cuttack Railway Station

Route 88: NLU – SCB Medical (via Judicial Square, CNBT, Dolamundai)

CRUT has advised passengers to use the Ama Bus mobile app and follow its official social media handles for real-time updates on services and traffic conditions.