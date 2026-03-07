Rayagada: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and brutally murdered in the Chatikana area under Bissamcuttack block of Rayagada district in Odisha.

Ransom message sent to family from unknown number

According to reports, the victim, identified as Rishi Gantayat, son of Purushottam Gantayat of Old Station Sahi in Chatikana, was abducted by an unidentified person. Soon after the child went missing, the family reportedly received a message from an unknown phone number demanding money in exchange for the boy’s safe return.

The message also warned the family not to inform the police or anyone else, threatening serious consequences if they did so.

Distressed family members and relatives searched for the child throughout the day in nearby areas but were unable to locate him. The search ended in tragedy late at night when the boy’s body was discovered.

Body found in sack behind house

Sources said the child was allegedly murdered by having his throat slit. His body was later packed inside a sack and thrown behind the house, where it was eventually found by the family.

Police detain a relative, investigation underway

After being informed, Bissamcuttack police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police have reportedly detained a relative in connection with the murder and are questioning him as part of the ongoing probe. Authorities are trying to determine the motive behind the gruesome crime.

Bissamcuttack IIC Samarpita Swain said detailed information could not be immediately confirmed due to the late hour.

She added that a scientific team would visit the scene in the morning and further investigation would continue.