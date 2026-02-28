Rayagada: Four Dongria women from the same family were hospitalised after allegedly consuming meat from a dead chicken in Rayagada district of Odisha. All of them were later discharged after their condition improved following medical treatment. The affected women have been identified as Pate Kadraka (28), Kudunji Kadraka (50), Pauli Kadraka (35), and Mal Kadraka.

The incident was reported from Sanadengnili village under Parashali panchayat in the Kalyansinghpur block of Rayagada. Sources said the women had travelled to Rayagada to visit a relative undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital. On their way back, they purchased a dead chicken at a cheaper rate from a poultry shop in the Kalyansinghpur area. After cooking and eating the meat at home, they reportedly developed sudden health complications.

Condition stable, officials issue warning

Family members immediately shifted them to the Community Health Centre in Kalyansinghpur, where doctors provided necessary treatment. Their condition stabilised after primary care, and they were later sent home.

A team from the Health Department later reached the village to probe the incident and create awareness among residents about the serious health risks linked to consuming meat from dead or diseased poultry. Officials once again warned that eating such meat can pose grave health dangers and urged people to remain alert and avoid such practices.

