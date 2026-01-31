Balasore: In a disturbing incident of campus violence, a Class X student allegedly attacked a junior student with a sharp weapon on the premises of a school in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The incident occurred at Remuna High School during school hours when the PM Shri Utsav programme was underway. The Class X student reportedly attacked a Class IX student on the campus, triggering panic among students and staff.

The injured student sustained serious injuries to the palm and the back of the head and is currently undergoing treatment at FM Medical College and Hospital, sources said.

Following the incident, the accused student reportedly surrendered at a local police station. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the attack.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed sources suggest the incident may have been triggered by a love triangle, though police are yet to officially confirm the motive.