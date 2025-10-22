Bhadrak: A family dispute took a violent turn after an elderly couple was brutally hacked by their son in Chandbali in Odisha's Bhadrak district. The incident took place in Talabandha village which comes under Kherang panchayat within Chandbali police limits.

The accused Manoj Nayak along with his wife are currently absconding. His father Madhusudan Nayak and mother Madhuri have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

Though the exact motive behind the violent act is yet to be established, preliminary investigation indicated family dispute to have triggered the aggression.

As per reports, Madhusudan and his wife were in their house when Manoj turned up and picked up a fight. The heated argument soon escalated into a scuffle during which Manoj,in a fit ofrage, took a dagger and hacked his parents. Hearing their screams,neighbours rushed in but the accused managed to flee the spot. Sarpanch Jitendra Biswal, on getting information about the attack, reached the house and shifted the critically injured couple to Chandbali community health centre. As their condition was serious, doctors referred them to the district headquarters hospital. Later, when their health condition did not improve, the couple was taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Police probe motive behind attack

Chandbali police,meanwhile, arrived at the spot and started investigation. They said forensic evidence is being collected and eyewitnesses being interrogated to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the crime. The accused is absconding but will be nabbed soon.The exact cause of the brutal attack is being investigated.

Domestic dispute violence on the rise

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community as such cases of uncontrolled aggression in family matters are seen on the rise. It has also highlighted the need for community intervention to counsel families for peaceful resolution of conflicts.

