Angul: The owner of a coaching institute in Angul district has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student under the false promise of marriage.

According to reports, the victim, a resident of Bantala area, was attending Plus II coaching classes at the institute in 2023. The accused, identified as Dambarudhara Behera of Bandhagaon village, allegedly lured her with the promise of a job at his institute and later established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

Police said Behera continued to sexually exploit the girl on several occasions but later refused to marry her. Distressed over his denial, the girl reportedly attempted to take her own life.

Following the incident, the victim’s family lodged a complaint at the Angul Town Police Station, based on which the police arrested Behera.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.