Brajarajnagar: Police on Thursday recovered a decomposed body of a teenage boy from a forest area under Brajarajnagar police limits in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district.

Body discovered wrapped in polythene

The body was found wrapped in black polythene and tied with wire, a belt and rope, raising strong suspicion of murder.

Victim identified as 19-year-old Sahil Sahis

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Sahis (19), a resident of the Rampur locality. Preliminary investigation suggests that the body was dumped in the forest after the killing.

Teen missing since February 1

According to the victim’s father, Satya Narayan Sahis, Sahil had gone missing since the afternoon of February 1. Despite extensive searches by family members and relatives, there was no trace of his whereabouts until the body was recovered.

Family alleges friends’ involvement

Satya Narayan Sahis alleged that his son was murdered by his friends, who later disposed of the body in the forest to destroy evidence.

Police launch probe, two detained

Brajarajnagar police IIC Dhabaleswar Sahoo, Rampur police outpost officer Sudarshan Behera and Brajarajnagar SDPO Chintamani Pradhan reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police have detained two persons in connection with the case and are interrogating them to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder.