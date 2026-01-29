Rayagada: In a tragic incident stemming from a family dispute, a man allegedly hacked his wife to death while she was asleep at their home in the Kumbhikota area of Rayagada district.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Malata Meleka. The incident occurred at their residence in Ipriput village on Wednesday night. Malata and her husband, Raghu Meleka, reportedly had an argument over petty issues earlier in the evening.

After the quarrel, Malata went to sleep. While she was fast asleep, Raghu allegedly attacked her with an axe, inflicting fatal injuries to her neck and head.

Other family members were present in the house at the time of the incident.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot, seized the axe used in the crime, and launched an investigation. The body was sent to the Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The accused, Raghu Meleka, has been detained by the police and is being questioned. Further investigation is underway.