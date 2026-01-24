Doraguda: An elderly man was allegedly killed over sorcery suspicion in Odisha's Rayagada district. One accused in connection with the murder case has been nabbed from Puri, informed the police on Saturday.

Missing complaint leads to murder probe

Gopal Dora, an elderly resident of Doraguda village under Kashipur block in Rayagada district, was reported missing by his family on January 9, prompting a police investigation.

Body recovered from village nullah

On Thursday, police recovered his body from a nullah near the village. His hands and legs were found tied, and the post-mortem examination confirmed that he was murdered.

Sorcery suspicion behind killing

During interrogation of suspects, police established that Gopal Dora was allegedly killed over suspicion of practising sorcery.

Police detained five persons for questioning in connection with the case. One accused, identified as Ishwar Dora, was arrested from Puri.

Arrest made during attempted escape

With assistance from Kumbharpada police, the Doraguda police apprehended the accused in Puri, where he was allegedly attempting to flee under the pretext of a pilgrimage.