Rayagada: At least eight people were seriously injured in a violent group attack stemming from long-standing enmity over a land dispute in Ambadala police station area of Odisha's Rayagada district on Wednesday.

As per reports, long-standing hostility over a piece of land escalated on Wednesday when around 20 people from Paikamadhakhola village under Agula panchayat in Muniguda block allegedly launched a deadly assault using sharp weapons such as knives, axes, and sticks. The injured have been identified as Debaraj Panigrahi, Somanath Panigrahi, Krushnachandra Panigrahi, Tanu Panigrahi, Raghubir Karkaria, Keshab Karkaria, Keshapati Garadia, and Senapati Garadia.

The victims were reportedly unable to resist the sudden attack and fled the scene to save their lives. Several of them, found in a blood-soaked condition, were admitted to the Rayagada district headquarters hospital, while others were referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for advanced treatment.

Attack broke out during a scheduled land demarcation

Sources said the dispute over the land had been continuing for several years. Following repeated complaints, a date had been fixed for demarcation of the land on Wednesday. However, the process could not be carried out as officials failed to arrive at the scheduled time. Members of both groups were present at the site, and the delay reportedly led to a heated argument, which soon turned violent when one group allegedly attacked the other.

As per the complaint lodged with the police, eight people sustained serious injuries, with three to four suffering head injuries, while others were wounded on the face and other parts of the body. A written complaint has been filed in this connection at Ambadala police station.

Following the complaint, police have launched an investigation into the incident. Ambadala IIC Kalpana Behera said the matter is being thoroughly investigated and assured that arrests would be made soon. Tension continues to prevail in the village, and police have been deployed to keep the situation under close watch.