Victim found dead inside hotel room on NH-16

Simulia: A hotel owner was brutally hacked to death while he was asleep inside his hotel room in the Simulia area of Balasore district late on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gajendra Panda (59), a resident of Chhachinda village under Simulia police limits.

Attack took place after hotel closed

According to preliminary reports, unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked Panda with a fatal weapon after he had shut down his hotel for the night. The hotel is located along National Highway-16. The assailants are believed to have struck while he was sleeping inside his room.

Body discovered by hotel staff

The crime came to light on Monday morning when one of the hotel’s cooks opened the premises and found the owner lying dead with severe head injuries. The staff immediately alerted the Simulia police.

Police launch investigation

Following the information, Simulia police IIC Debaraj Jena rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. A scientific team was also called in to examine the crime scene and collect forensic evidence.

Search on for accused

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to identify and nab the perpetrators. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder.