Balasore: At least five people were injured, two of them critically, after a car rammed into a container on National Highway-16 near Talanagar under Soro police limits in Odisha's Balasore district today.

According to reports, the car bearing registration number OD 33 AV 9434 was en route from Kuliana in Baripada to Kakatpur when it struck a container near Talanagar. The force of the collision caused the vehicle to lose control and plunge into a roadside shop. Following the accident, the container driver fled the spot. Among the five people travelling in the car, three suffered injuries while the driver and one other passenger were left in critical condition.

On receiving information, National Highway Police rushed to the spot and rescued all the injured, initially shifting them to Soro Hospital. As their condition deteriorated, all five were later referred to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital for advanced treatment.

Driver on the run, police begin probe

Police said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. A search has been launched to trace the container and its driver, who fled the scene after the collision. Further legal action will be taken after completion of the investigation, while authorities have urged motorists to drive cautiously on the busy stretch of National Highway-16 to avoid such mishaps.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Also read: Odisha: Old rivalry sparks violent clash in Balasore village, four critically injured