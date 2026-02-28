Sundargarh: Convicting a man for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2016, a special court in Odisha’s Sundargarh district awarded him a 10-year rigorous imprisonment.

The Special POCSO Court, Sundargarh, on Saturday ordered the convict, Arun Kalet, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and imposed a fine of ₹20,000. In default of payment of the fine, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment as per the court order.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on January 10, 2016, when the minor girl had gone to the backyard of her house in the afternoon to attend nature’s call. When she did not return for a long time, her family members launched a frantic search.

The next day, locals spotted the girl sitting by the roadside at Sugurda village and informed her family, who immediately rescued her.

The minor later narrated her ordeal to her family, stating Arun Kalet had abducted her from near her house and taken her to Demul village, where he sexually assaulted her before fleeing the spot.

Due to fear and trauma, the girl reportedly spent the entire night in Demul village and came to the roadside at Sugurda the following morning.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother on January 11, 2016, police registered a case under Section 376(2) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested on January 12, 2016, and produced before the court.

However, after being released on bail on January 3, 2020, the accused absconded. He was rearrested on December 2, 2024, on the basis of a non-bailable warrant issued by the court.

The Special POCSO Court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim.