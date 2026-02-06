Rourkela: A day after a Class 10 girl student was found in a critical condition in a forest in Bisra in Odisha's Sundargarh district, she succumbed during treatment today. The exact cause of death remains unclear, though preliminary investigation suggests that she may have attempted suicide by consuming poison.

As per reports, the teenager had left her home on Thursday stating that she was going to school. However, she did not reach the school that day. Later in the evening, some locals noticed her lying in a critical condition in a forested area near the school in Jamberna and informed her family. Family members rushed to the spot and initially took her to the Bisra Community health Centre. As her condition worsened, she was later shifted to the Rourkela Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead during treatment.

Police suspect suicide by poison; sexual assault allegations raised

Bisra police seized the body and initiated an investigation into the incident. Speculations are rife that the girl may have been sexually assaulted and then abandoned in the forest. However, no official confirmation has been made in this regard so far.

Police officials stated that the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report is received. The investigation is currently ongoing.

