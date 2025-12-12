Balangir: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly set his wife on fire after physical assault at Katapali village under Belpada police limits in Odisha's Balangir district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kulabati Parua.

A complaint has been filed at Belpada Police Station by the deceased's family alleging that Pintu Parua killed her and then set her body on fire using petrol on Thursday night.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar: Major Fire Breaks Out at Restaurant in Satya Vihar

History of marital discord and alleged torture

According to sources, the couple had a troubled relationship, with repeated allegations that Pintu had been physically abusing Kulabati over time.

Police conduct preliminary investigation

Following the complaint, a scientific team along with Balangir police visited the crime scene for initial examination. The Belpada Tahasildar was also present during the inquiry.

Also Read: Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand, photographed with hands tied

Accused denies charges

The husband has rejected the murder allegations, claiming that his wife left the house while he was asleep the previous night. The investigation is ongoing.