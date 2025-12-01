Bhubaneswar: In a development that may raise concerns over the law and order situation in Odisha, the State Government today informed a total of 1,69,200 organised crime cases were registered till September 2025.

Responding to a query in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated the State had recorded 2,14,113 organised crimes last year.

Sharing district-wise data, including figures from the Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar–Cuttack, the Chief Minister said that Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) registered 11,324 organised crime cases till September this year, compared to 14,416 cases during the same period last year.

In Cuttack UPD, the number stood at 7,226 cases till September, marginally lower than the 7,268 cases reported last year, the data showed.

Odisha currently has 34 police districts, including two railway police districts and two Urban Police Districts—Bhubaneswar UPD and Cuttack UPD.