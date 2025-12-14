Phulbani (Kandhamal): Following refusal to marry him, a youth allegedly attacked a young woman with a knife in Phulbani today, leaving her critically injured.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Shubham Swain of Banipalli village under Bhanjanagar block, was in a relationship with the woman, a resident of Peonpada in Phulbani town, for the past three years. The two had reportedly planned to marry and had taken vows in this regard.

However, the situation took a violent turn after Shubham learnt the woman had agreed to a marriage proposal arranged by her family. Enraged by her decision, he allegedly entered her house when she was alone and again insisted on marrying him.

When the woman refused, Shubham allegedly attacked her with a knife, inflicting grievous injuries to her fingers and throat.

Upon receiving information from neighbours, Phulbani Town Police rushed to the spot. On seeing the police, the accused allegedly attempted to slit his own throat but was overpowered.

Both the injured woman and the accused were admitted to the Phulbani hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.