Sambalpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Sambalpur Police on Saturday raided a hotel in the city and seized lakhs of rupees in cash along with gambling-related materials.

The raid was conducted at the Hotel Upahar Palace in Budharaja area. During the search, the police entered Room No. 105 and caught several individuals allegedly engaged in gambling.

Some of the suspects attempted to hide the cash by stashing it inside the toilet cistern of the room. However, the police recovered the cash during a thorough search of the premises.

Several individuals, including businessmen, were detained in connection with the incident.

A senior police official said an investigation would be launched to ascertain whether the gambling activity was being carried out with the knowledge or involvement of the hotel authorities.

“Strict action will be taken, and no one involved in the gambling racket will be spared,” the official said.