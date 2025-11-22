Jagatsinghpur: On charges of providing illegal shelter to Bangladeshi nationals in Jagatsinghpur district, the police have arrested the prime accused, Sikander Alam.

Alam was apprehended from Jajpur after evading arrest for seven days. His younger brother, Abdul Motalif Khan alias Tiki, was also arrested today from Khordha.

According to police sources, several important documents, including Alam’s passport, have been seized during the operation. Alam is accused of constructing houses on government land in the Beherampur slum and illegally accommodating Bangladeshi nationals there.

Following his arrest, police have begun questioning Alam at an undisclosed location.

Earlier, the Jagatsinghpur district administration demolished houses of illegal occupants at Beheram Basti under Sadar police limits. The action followed the detention of two suspected Bangladeshi women from a house in the slum. A large quantity of country-made guns and sharp weapons was recovered during the raid.

A brief scuffle reportedly broke out between the police and the illegal occupants during the operation. Following the searches, around ten individuals managed to flee, while the two detained women were taken into custody for further questioning.