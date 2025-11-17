Bhubaneswar: Jagatsinghpur district authorities on Monday demolished several houses at Beheram Basti under Sadar police limits after identifying the occupants as suspected Bangladeshi nationals staying on government land.

The demolition was carried out in the presence of the magistrate and the sub-collector.

District Collector said the administration has taken the case seriously, and an investigation is underway from all angles. He said that officials are examining how the group arrived, who brought them to the area and whether they have any links to organised crime. He added that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

Also read: Odisha CM orders action against Bangladeshi settlers in Kendrapara.

The Collector also confirmed that all illegal constructions on government land will be removed. A special team has been formed, and the sub-collector has been directed to continue the eviction process where required.

Demolition after raid

The action comes a day after police detained two suspected Bangladeshi women from a house in Beheram Basti under the Tarikunda panchayat. The police recovered country-made guns, sharp weapons and other items during the raid. While around ten individuals reportedly fled, the two women were taken in for questioning, and a search operation is continuing to track the absconders.

Jagatsinghpur SP Ankit Kumar Verma said verification of the detained women is underway, and more details will be known after the process is complete. He confirmed that arms and firearms were seized, and the raid is ongoing to locate the others who escaped.

Preliminary findings suggest that about thirty suspected Bangladeshi nationals had been living in the house of one Siku Khan from the same village. Nearly eighteen had reportedly moved to other areas earlier, while the rest fled when police arrived. The house owner has been questioned about why he sheltered the group and the nature of their activities.

During the raid, a large quantity of sharp weapons and country-made firearms was recovered. A brief scuffle also occurred as the police team attempted to enter the premises. Two platoons of force have been deployed in the area to maintain order as the investigation continues.