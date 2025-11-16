Bhubaneswar: The police detained two suspected Bangladeshi nationals from a slum in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district today.

The cops reportedly seized a country-made gun and several sharp-edged weapons from a house at the slum.

As per reports, around 30 families have been staying at the slum in Tarikund area under Jagatsinghpur Sadar police limits for last several days.

On a tip-off about the presence of some Bangladeshi nationals, the police today raided the slum. However, several families of the slum managed to escape just before the police raid.

The slum came up illegally on government land

“At least 30 families have been staying in the slum that came up illegally on a piece of government land. The families claim that they are the natives of Murshidabad in West Bengal. But, it is suspected that most of the slum dwellers are Bangladeshi nationals,” said a local.

The district administration has deployed two platoons of armed police personnel in the locality to prevent any untoward incident.

“We had information that some suspected Bangladeshi nationals were staying at the slum. Several families of the slum managed to flee the area ahead of the raid. We have seized a gun and several sharp-edged weapons from a house in the slum. We are verifying the ID proofs and other details of the slum dwellers,” said a police officer.