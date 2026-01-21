Bhubaneswar: Jeevan Singh, one of the most wanted fugitives of Punjab, has been arrested from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the Odisha capital here.

Singh has been nabbed at the BPIA following his arrival from Dubai, reports said.

As per reports, Singh, a notorious gangster, was controlling his gang from Dubai. He was involved in extortion, murder, drugs trafficking and smuggling of arms in Punjab and several other states.

Singh had been booked in at least 50 cases in various police stations in Punjab and other states. He was also associated with several gangs in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, including the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reports said.

Shoot-at-sight order had been issued against the gangster

The police in Punjab had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Singh. Besides, a shoot-at-sight order had been issued against the gangster.

Upon his arrival at BPIA, a team of Immigration officials identified Singh and took him into custody. They handed over the notorious criminal to the Airport police in the capital city here.

Soon after Singh’s arrest, the Commissionerate Police contacted the Punjab Police. A team of Punjab Police reached Bhubaneswar and took Singh on four-day remand today.

It is suspected that members of Singh’s gang were involved in the smuggling of illegal foreign cigarettes into Bhubaneswar.