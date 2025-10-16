Bhubaneswar: Acting on a directive from the State Transport Authority (STA), Cuttack, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has recommended the cancellation of registration certificates (RCs) of 258 habitual traffic violators in the first phase.

The police have also urged the transport authorities to cancel the fitness certificates of vehicles belonging to these violators.

According to a statement issued by the Commissionerate Police, the move comes after it was observed that several vehicle owners repeatedly flout traffic rules and fail to pay fines imposed for their violations.

Meanwhile, the STA, Odisha, has directed all regional transport officers (RTOs) to blacklist vehicles of such offenders and initiate the process of cancelling their Registration and Fitness Certificates, especially in cases involving repeated traffic offences.