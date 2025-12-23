Sambalpur: Convicting a retired Doctor in Sambalpur of demanding and accepting bribe for performing a surgery, the Vigilance Court today awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment to the Doctor.

The Special Vigilance Judge, Sambalpur, convicted Dr Sanat Kumar Mohapatra and also imposed a fine in addition to the jail term. Mohapatra, a former Head of the Department of Surgery at VSS Medical College and Hospital, Burla, was charge-sheeted by the Odisha Vigilance under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) and 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Official sources said following the conviction, the Odisha Vigilance will move the competent authority for the stoppage of the retired doctor’s pension, as per rules.