Koraput: Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday apprehended a female police personnel on the charges of bribery in Koraput district. The accused Sukma Hansdah is Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Dasmantpur police station. She was caught while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000.

According to the anti-corruption bureau, Hansdah, who was the Investigating Officer in a previously registered case at Dasmantpur police station, demanded the bribe from a relative of the accused in exchange for submitting the case diary to the court. The accused was in judicial custody, and the court had called for the case diary, the submission of which was necessary to facilitate the bail process.

Trap laid on complaint

Unwilling to comply with the illegal demand, the relative approached Odisha Vigilance authorities. Acting on the complaint, a Vigilance team laid a trap and caught Hansdah red-handed while accepting the bribe amount. The entire tainted cash of ₹20,000 was recovered from her possession and seized.

Following the successful trap operation, simultaneous searches were conducted at two locations linked to Hansdah from a disproportionate assets angle.

Vigilance authorities informed that a case has been registered against Hansdah under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Further investigation is in progress, and a detailed report is awaited.

