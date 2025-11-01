Subarnapur: In yet another grim reminder of the increasing violence against women across the State, a young woman was allegedly abducted and gang raped in Odisha's Subarnapur district on Friday night. Police have detained two individuals in this connection.

As per reports, the survivor, an employee at a private showroom in Birmaharajpur police limits, was returning after wrapping up work when she was intercepted by three unidentified miscreants. In her complaint, she alleged that the masked men suddenly appeared and sprayed something on her face. They then forcefully abducted her, took her behind an ITI College nearby and gang raped her. The accused then left her in an unconscious state and fled the spot.

After regaining consciousness, the survivor somehow managed to get backhome. She narrated the ordeal to her parents and reached out to the police for a formal complaint. Acting on it, police registered a case and immediately started investigation. A search team, meanwhile, tracked and detained two suspects for questioning.

Police detain two key suspects

Official sources said the allegations are being verified. "We have detained two suspects in custody for interrogation basing on the complaint. Efforts are on to track the other accused.A team is gathering evidence and we are doing our best to ensure justice," Birmaharajpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said while confirming the incident.

The incident once again has highlighted the alarming surge in crimes against women. Locals have questioned the police administration about safety in isolated spaces and demanded stricter patrolling in these areas.

