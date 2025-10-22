Bhubaneswar: In a shocking revelation, the Commissionerate Police today confirmed Deepak Rout, the prime accused in the murder of woman Traffic Constable Shubhamitra, had also murdered his first wife, Aparna Priyadarshini.

According to police sources, a re-examination of Aparna’s post-mortem report by a special team of doctors revealed her injuries were not caused by an accident, as earlier believed, but were the result of homicide.

Aparna, who worked as a Revenue Inspector, had reportedly died in an accident on March 17, 2022, while travelling from Dhenkanal to Bhubaneswar. At the time, husband Deepak Rout had told police it was an accident near Radhakishorepur under Khuntuni police limits. However, following allegations of Deepak’s involvement in the murder of his second wife, Traffic Constable Shubhamitra, the Commissionerate Police reopened the 2022 case for fresh investigation.

Reopening of the case

As part of the renewed probe, investigators re-questioned the doctor who declared Aparna dead, the doctor who conducted the post-mortem, her family members, the then investigating officer, and other witnesses. Deepak’s brother, sister-in-law, and sister, who works with the Commissionerate Police, have also been brought under the probe’s purview.

Currently, Deepak is lodged in Jharpada Jail for allegedly strangling Traffic Constable Shubhamitra. Police sources said he will soon undergo a lie detection test as part of the ongoing investigation.