Angul: A youth accused of murdering his mother last year was found dead near a park at Barasahi locality under Bagedia police limits in Angul district on Friday evening, triggering suspicion of foul play.

The deceased has been identified as Tusharkant Dehury (28), son of late Dileswar Dehury of Bagedia village. Locals discovered his blood-soaked body around 8 pm and immediately alerted the police.

Accused in mother’s murder case

Police sources said Tusharkant had allegedly attacked his mother, Binapani Dehury, over money about a year ago, killing her on the spot. He was arrested in connection with the case, produced before a local court, and spent nearly seven months in jail before being released on bail around four months ago.

Returned from Bengaluru recently

After securing bail, Tusharkant reportedly took up employment at a private firm in Bengaluru. He had returned to his native village on February 12 and was reportedly heard shouting in the locality on Friday evening, shortly before his body was found.

Multiple injuries, helmet seized

On receiving information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. A helmet was seized from near the body. Preliminary examination revealed multiple injury marks, leading investigators to suspect that the death was a case of murder.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the youth’s death and to identify those responsible.