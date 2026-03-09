Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a young man was allegedly hacked to death after being called out of his house while watching the cricket final match of T20 World Cup on television on Sunday evening in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

The incident occurred at Gunthunia under Bhadrak Town Police limits. The deceased has been identified as Shree Kumar Swamy, a resident of Baral Pokhari Railway Colony in Charampa.

Victim called out of home during cricket match

According to reports, Shree Kumar was watching the cricket final at home last evening when he received a phone call. Shortly after the call, he stepped out and went to Gunthunia market.

There, more than five youths allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons in a coordinated manner at a public place. Despite the presence of local people at the spot, no one reportedly intervened during the attack.

After the assailants fled the scene, locals rescued the injured youth and rushed him to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Accused linked to previous incidents

Preliminary information suggests that the attackers were involved in various criminal incidents in the past. Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the brutal killing.