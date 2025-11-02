Jajpur: Despite being one of Odisha’s leading industrial districts, Jajpur has fallen behind in providing adequate healthcare to its people. The district, known for its mines, factories, and mineral wealth, lacks proper medical facilities. Even after the establishment of a medical college and hospital ten months ago, hundreds of patients are still being referred daily to Cuttack or Bhubaneswar for treatment.

Jajpur district, with 1,781 villages and a population exceeding 18 lakh, has 12 Community health Centres (CHCs), 60 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Maharaja Jajati Keshari Medical College, and the district headquarters hospital. However, the shortage of doctors has left healthcare services far below expectations.

Out of 140 sanctioned doctor posts at the district headquarters hospital, only 57 are filled, leaving 83 vacant. Across the 12 CHCs and 60 PHCs, only 130 doctors are in service against the required 318, including those from AYUSH systems such as Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Unani. Overall, Jajpur has 458 sanctioned doctor positions, but 271 remain vacant.

Medical College yet to function properly

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the Maharaja Jajati Keshari Medical College on February 8 this year. Yet, even after ten months, only the departments of psychiatry, dermatology, and general medicine are functional.

More than 120 doctors, including professors, assistant professors, and tutors, have been appointed for teaching and clinical service. However, with indoor services yet to begin, many of these doctors are currently serving at the district headquarters hospital.

Due to limited facilities, critically ill patients are frequently referred to Cuttack or Bhubaneswar. Professor Dr. Manorama Swain, Superintendent of Maharaja Jajati Keshari Medical College, said that indoor services will start in phases and that the state government has been informed about the need for necessary arrangements.