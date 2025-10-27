Mumbai: The Odisha government is committed to building a strong port-led and port-based economy and it will transform ports into engines of trade, industry, and employment,said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the India Maritime Week 2025, being held Mumbai.

The Odisha Chief Minister joined the inaugural session of India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, alongside Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The event, hosted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and organized by the Indian Ports Association (IPA), brought together leaders from over 100 countries, including policymakers, industry experts, innovators, and investors to deliberate on the future of the global maritime sector and India’s growing leadership within it.

Chief Minister invited industries to invest in Odisha

Majhi also met and interacted with leading industry representatives from the port and blue economy sectors, inviting them to explore investment opportunities and take the advantage of Odisha’s rapidly developing maritime and coastal ecosystem.

Speaking at the special session on Odisha, The Chief Minister highlighted Odisha’s strategic position as India’s emerging maritime hub on the eastern coast. He reaffirmed the state’s vision to build a modern, sustainable, and globally competitive maritime ecosystem, supported by policy stability, infrastructure development, and private sector participation.

“Odisha’s maritime strength is driving a new era of industrial and economic growth. With Paradip, Dhamra, Gopalpur, and upcoming ports at Astaranga, Jatadhari Muhan, Subarnarekha, and Bahuda, we are expanding our total port handling capacity to 500 million tonnes annually, supported by three major ship anchor points. The Bahuda Port with an investment of Rs 21,500 crore and Rs 24,700 crore towards Shipbuilding and Repair Cluster, along with the Puri Cruise Terminal, will redefine Odisha’s coastal economy and global trade linkages. With stable governance, skilled manpower, and investor-friendly reforms, Odisha stands as a rising maritime hub of Eastern India. I warmly welcome investors to be part of this transformative journey”,said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister outlined key initiatives, including the enhancement of port capacity to 500 million tonnes per annum by 2047, development of 14 non-major ports, and two transformational projects the Bahuda Port and the Shipbuilding Cluster at Mahanadi Mouth.

He emphasized that Odisha’s maritime roadmap goes beyond trade and logistics, integrating tourism, cruise development, and blue economy opportunities along the Bay of Bengal coast.

“Odisha’s vast coastline and strategic location make it the gateway to the East and a natural hub for maritime trade. Our government is fully committed to developing world-class port infrastructure and promoting port-led industrialization to strengthen Odisha’s position in the global maritime economy. Guided by the vision of Purvodaya and Atmanirbhar Bharat, we are ensuring faster clearances, investor-friendly policies, and robust logistics connectivity to attract global partners. Our focus remains on local employment, skill development, and inclusive growth so that the benefits of this transformation reach every citizen,” Majhi stated.

MoUs were signed for some key projects

On the occasion, the state government signed MoUs with several entities for some key projects in the Blue Economy sector in Odisha.

An MoU was inked between Commerce & Transport Department and Indian Ports Association for development of cruise terminal in Odisha with an investment of Rs 500 crore. Similarly, an MoU was signed between Paradip Port Authority and Odisha Maritime for development of an International Cruise Terminal at Puri with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

Similarly, an MoU was inked between Inland Waterways Authority of India, Paradip Port Authority, Odisha Maritime Board and Ministry of Coal for Operationalisation of NW-5. Besides, an agreement was inked between Berhampur University and Indian Maritime University for scientific and educational cooperation.

Besides, agreements were signed with the IPRCL for a maritime museum and development of a four-lane road in Odisha. Similarly, a pact was inked with the IFFCO for cargo movement.