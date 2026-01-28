Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday presented its ₹1,050-crore draft budget for the financial year 2026–27 during the 38th General Council meeting held at the BMC headquarters under the chairpersonship of Mayor Sulochana Das.

According to the draft budget, the civic body is expected to generate ₹300 crore as its own revenue, while ₹750 crore will be received from the State Government.

Addressing the council, Mayor Sulochana Das emphasised the need to enhance BMC’s internal revenue, stating that increased earnings would directly impact the quantum of grants received under the 15th and 16th Finance Commissions.

She advised officials to strictly adhere to existing rules and strengthen revenue collection mechanisms. The Mayor also proposed the construction of ward offices in all wards by the end of the upcoming financial year.

Gutkha sale completely banned

In a major decision, the General Council resolved to impose a complete ban on the sale of gutkha within BMC limits.

Selling gutkha at vending zones and OMFED booths will lead to immediate cancellation of licences. The ban will be strictly enforced across all areas, with intensified enforcement drives.

The council also decided to remove all gutkha-related hoardings from the city. Agencies found installing such advertisements will face penalties. The BMC will strictly implement the state government’s gutkha prohibition law.

Development projects, civic measures

Addressing the meeting, BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana sought cooperation from all corporators to ensure the successful organisation of the upcoming Patha Utsav at Infocity.

He informed the House that the Khandagiri Kumbh Mela is progressing smoothly and appealed for collective efforts to ensure peaceful conduct of Lord Lingaraj’s Jagar Yatra.

Rana said funds from the 15th Finance Commission are expected soon. Government grants will be utilised for the renovation of goshalas and markets, as well as for road and drainage projects. While tenders for some works have already been finalised, others are currently under the tendering process.

health, infrastructure updates

The House was informed that the state government will no longer pay rent for Urban Health and Wellness Centres (UHWC) operating from rented premises. These centres will be shifted to government or BMC-owned buildings. However, it was unanimously decided that no UHWC under BMC will be closed.

Work on a modern fish market near Pandara has already begun. Authorities were directed to complete the ISKCON and Rasulgarh drainage projects before the onset of the monsoon. Desilting of major and internal drains across the city must also be completed prior to the rainy season.

The renovation of the Chandrasekharpur Kalyan Mandap will commence shortly. The council also discussed rehabilitating those affected by the Hatapodi No. 1 project within the next 30 days.

Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kahar, BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana, Finance and Taxation Standing Committee Chairman Rajkishore Das, City Engineer Narad Chandra Rath, Additional Commissioners Ratnakar Sahu and Kailash Chandra Das, and Chief Finance Officer Deepak Ranjan Behera were present at the meeting.