Bhubaneswar: The fourth and concluding day of the 12th Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) 2026 unfolded as a rich confluence of literature, journalism, philosophy, poetry, cinema and cultural discourse, bringing the four-day international literary celebration to an intellectually fulfilling close in the Odisha capital here.

Day 4 witnessed a diverse range of sessions spread across multiple venues, engaging audiences in conversations that connected tradition with contemporary thought. Eminent writers, journalists, diplomats, poets, thinkers, artists and cultural commentators explored themes ranging from literature and governance, media and humour, poetry as resistance, cinema’s literary influence and India’s civilisational narratives.

The day began with engaging sessions such as “Prashasan O Odia Sahitya” featuring Amrit Ruturaj, Kiran Kumar Mohanty, Debaprasad Das and Chittaranjan Nayak; “Humour in Media: Rethinking Cartoons” with Bibhu Acharya in conversation with Chinmay Hota; “Life and Times of a Journalist” with senior journalist Chitra Subramaniam in conversation with Satish Padmanabhan; and a special musical-literary session “Hamara Geet Zamana Gayega” by Niteshwar Kumar.

Mid-morning discussions included “Hrudae Shabda Hruda Ku Chhuen – Music and Literature” featuring Bijaya Mall, Paanchanan Nayak, Srikant Gautam, Sarat Nayak and Ratikanta Satpathy; “Nepali Literary Journeys Across South Asia” with Dhirendra Premrishi, Kewora Bhattray, Ranjana Niraula, Rupa Jha and Suman Barsha, moderated by Birat Anupam and a session on literature, theatre and cinema featuring Dr. Subodh Pattnaik, Biyat Pragnya Tripathy and Dr. Gourahari Das. A session on Bharatiya Darahan, Parampara and Yuva by Achrya Prasanth and Inter School Competition also held.

A major highlight of the day was “Poetry as Resistance, Fiction as Freedom” where acclaimed writer and translator Daisy Rockwell was in conversation with Kanishk Gupta. Other key sessions included “The Eternal Sun: The Legacy of Surya Deva” with Shalini Modi in conversation with K. K. Dash, “Forgotten Footprints: Untold Stories of Humanity’s Past” with Prateek Dasgupta and Upasana Sarangi and Odia literary discussions featuring Prakash Chandra Das and other noted voices.

Post-lunch sessions saw thought-provoking conversations such as “Why India Matters: An Australian Perspective” with Ambassador Philip Green OAM, Australia’s High Commissioner to India, in conversation with Satish Padmanabhan; “Mrs. Happily Single” with Shubha Sarma in conversation with Sambit Tripathy; and in-depth discussions on Odia literature, cinema, and contemporary society with a wide range of writers, filmmakers and critics.

The evening featured extended poetry sessions, reflections on Odia poetic traditions, and special literary performances, culminating in the concluding session that marked the formal close of KLF 2026.

KLF 2026 hosted hundreds of speakers from India and abroad

Reflecting on the journey of the festival, KLF Founder & Director Rashmi Ranjan Parida said, “Kalinga Literary Festival has always stood for dialogue, diversity, and dignity of ideas. Day 4 reaffirmed our belief that literature is not just about books, but about society, conscience, and the courage to question and connect across cultures. During last three days more than 100 sessions were organised.”

KLF Patron & CEO Ashok Kumar Bal added, “Over four days, KLF 2026 became a living bridge between languages, generations, and geographies. The final day captured the essence of this journey - where poetry met policy, art met activism, and tradition engaged meaningfully with the future.”

With participation from leading voices of India and South Asia, and an enthusiastic response from readers, students, scholars, and cultural enthusiasts, the 12th Kalinga Literary Festival once again reaffirmed its position as one of India’s most credible and inclusive platforms for literary and cultural exchange.

In its 12th edition, Kalinga Literary Festival emerged as a powerful platform for dialogue across literature, culture, public policy, history, translation, media, cinema, and civilisational thought. The festival opened in the presence of distinguished dignitaries including Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha; Dr. Upali Pannilage, Minister from Sri Lanka; Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha; Ambassador Philip Green OAM, Australia’s High Commissioner to India; and several eminent parliamentarians, diplomats, writers, artists and cultural leaders. Over four days, KLF 2026 hosted hundreds of speakers from India and abroad, featuring award ceremonies, keynote conversations, multilingual poetry sessions, book discussions, youth-focused dialogues, and deep engagements on South Asian literary and cultural continuities.

Across its four days, KLF 2026 stood out for its emphasis on plurality of voices bringing together writers, thinkers, journalists, policymakers, translators, artists, filmmakers, and scholars from across generations and geographies. With sessions conducted in English, Hindi, Odia and multiple Indian and South Asian languages, the festival reaffirmed its commitment to linguistic diversity and intellectual inclusivity. From discussions on democracy, feminism, civilisational memory, and technology to reflections on poetry, fiction, journalism, and the arts, the festival offered a rare space where ideas were debated with depth, respect, and empathy, reinforcing KLF’s position as one of South Asia’s most significant and credible literary and cultural forums.