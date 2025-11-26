Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Sangeet Natak Academi on Wednesday conferred awards on 134 eminent personalities across four categories during a ceremony held in Bhubaneswar.

The honours were presented under the categories of Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanj Samman, Academi Puraskar, Upayana, and Kabi Chandra Kali Charan Yuva Pratibha Samman for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

For 2023, Dr. Pranab Kishore Pattnaik and Badal Sikadar received the Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanj Samman.

Flutist Prof. Mohini Mohan Pattnaik and Sudhakar Sahu were honoured with the same award for 2024.

Odissi vocalist Ghanashyama Panda and Bhagabat Pradhan were selected for the 2025 honour.

All six awardees were recognised for their lifelong contributions to art and culture.

The ceremony took place at the Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, in Bhubaneswar.