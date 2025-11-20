Digapahandi: Days after alleged obscenity during staging of epic Ramayana sparked widespread outrage among the local community in Odisha's Ganjam district, over 10 artistes and committee members appeared before Digapahandi police for questioning. The troupes, which had staged the play as part of a competition during Kartika Purnima, had courted a massive controversy after footages of vulgar gestures during 'Sita Haran' scene went viral on social media.

Four artistes and committee members from the Jura troupe, and over six from Moulabhanja Jatra committee turned up for interrogation. No one from Chikili village group turned up.

Obscene gestures during 'Sita Haran' evokes sharp reactions

As per reports, two performing groups had staged the competitive play in Moulabhanja village within Digapahandi police limits on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. However, the audience was in for a rude shock when item girl Nisha Maharana and the actor portraying Ravana started making vulgar gestures during the abduction scene of Sita

The stage performance had soon sparked an uproar as eyewitnesses claimed breach of all limits of decency with the female artiste and the male performer engaging in inappropriate acts during Sita's kidnapping.

After videos of the drama surfaced online, a wave of public anger had swept over social media with many condemning the blatant disregard for the revered epic's sanctity. Local residents had also lashed out at the organising committees for including over 50 item dancers in what is considered a religious narrative.

Also read: Man dies while performing tenth-day ritual of his late father in Odisha's Ganjam