Bhubaneswar: The state government has initiated process to set up 15 new POCSO courts in Odisha. This was revealed by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan in the Odisha Assembly today.

“Altogether 15 new POCSO courts will be established in Odisha. The state government has initiated the process in this regard,” said the Law Minister while replying to a query of Baliguda Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Chakramani Kanhar in the House.

The new POCSO courts will come up at Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Berhampur, Jajpur, Keonjhra, Bhubaneswar, Baripada, Phulbani, Puri, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Malkangiri and Sonepur, added the Minister.

POCSO courts deal with cases involving sexual abuse of kids

It is worth mentioning here that a POCSO court is a special court established under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 to ensure speedy trial of cases involving sexual abuse of children.

These courts handle cases filed under the POCSO Act to protect children from sexual offences, assault, harassment and pornography.

The POCSO Act mandates that the trial should be completed within a year of the court taking cognizance of the offence.