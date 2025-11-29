Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has increased financial assistance for more than 4,000 temples under the Odisha Hindu Religious Endowments Act, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan informed the Assembly on Saturday.

Over 18,000 Temples Under Endowment Commission

Responding to a query raised by BJP MLA (Jharsuguda) Tankadhar Tripathy, the Minister said that the management of over 18,000 Hindu temples in the state falls under the Odisha Hindu Religious Endowment Commission.

Of these, 4,145 temples that applied for assistance over the last five years have received a total of Rs 26.50 crore to support various religious events, rituals, and essential expenses.

Financial Support Rises to Rs 7.50 Crore in 2024–25 FY

The Minister presented a year-wise breakdown of sanctioned aid, showing a significant increase in the current fiscal year:

Rs 5 crore in 2020–21

Rs 4.5 crore each in 2021–22 and 2022–23

Rs 5 crore in 2023–24 under the previous BJD government

Rs 7.5 crore in 2024–25 under the BJP government

The latest allocation marks an increase of Rs 2.5 crore compared to the previous fiscal.