Cuttack: Reinforcing its commitment to the welfare and empowerment of third category persons, the Odisha government has announced monthly financial assistance for parents of transgender children under its Sweekruti scheme. Under the detailed guidelines rolled out recently by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department, which parents or guardians of transgender children will receive a monthly assistance of ₹1,500 until the child attains the age of 18 years. To avail the benefit, families will be required to submit the necessary documents through the Sweekruti online portal.

A vital move towards strengthening the State's social security infrastructure, the drive is believed to mainstream transgender persons and safeguard their rights.

Government targets long-term welfare and mainstreaming

Recognising the challenges faced by transgender students in accessing hostel facilities, the government has decided to introduce changes in existing boys’ and girls’ hostels in colleges and universities, or construct new hostels wherever required. Urban local bodies and organisations working for the welfare of transgender persons will also be involved in modifying or managing such hostel facilities. Transgender residents staying in these hostels will be provided a monthly stipend of ₹3,000.

The scheme also offers support in education, including scholarships for matriculation students and assistance across other levels of education. Transgender candidates preparing for national and state-level administrative services will receive additional support as required.

The department will monitor the implementation of the scheme through an online portal. District Social Security Officers (DSSOs) will be responsible for ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive the intended benefits. The government has also stated that the scheme will be subject to third-party evaluation to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

