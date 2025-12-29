Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a preliminary chargesheet against 16 accused, including alleged mastermind Shankar Prusty, in connection with the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination scam.

Multiple accused named, more likely to follow

Apart from Prusty, the chargesheet names Muna Mohanty, Suresh Nayak, Soumya Priyadarshini Samal, Rinku Maharana, Biranchi Nayak and Nitish Kumar among others. Officials indicated that the number of accused could rise further as the investigation progresses.

Of the 16 chargesheeted individuals, nine were earlier arrested by the Odisha Crime Branch, while the remaining seven were forwarded to court by the CBI.

Accused linked to previous recruitment examination scams

According to the CBI, several of the accused were allegedly involved in multiple recruitment examination scams even before the SI recruitment case, suggesting the existence of an organised network engaged in examination manipulation.

CBI takes over probe, seeks transfer of case

After registering the case on November 20, the CBI sought relevant documents from the Crime Branch and moved swiftly to consolidate the investigation. The agency approached the District and Sessions Judge Court, Ganjam in Berhampur, seeking transfer of the case to a designated court in Bhubaneswar.

Strong opposition to bail applications

During court proceedings on Monday, CBI officials B Samal and Swarnaprabha Satapathy, along with counsel A Kumar, argued before ADJ-cum-Special Judge (Vigilance) Gyanendra Kumar Barik that granting bail to the accused—including Shankar Prusty, Suresh Nayak and Sagar Gauda—could lead to witness tampering and destruction of evidence.

CBI probe approved by Centre on CM’s recommendation

The CBI investigation was approved by the Central government following a recommendation from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, underscoring the seriousness of the alleged irregularities in the SI recruitment process.

Wider network under scanner

The agency said it is probing a broader nexus of intermediaries and facilitators linked to the alleged manipulation of the recruitment examination, including individuals who may not yet have been formally chargesheeted. The investigation remains ongoing.